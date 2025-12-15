Cairo - Maridive & Oil Services has signed a three-year contract in the UAE to provide exploration, maintenance, and production support services in the petroleum sector.

The deal, valued at $8.95 million annually, is scheduled to start in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, according to a bourse filing.

The agreement highlights the company’s credibility and proven track record in executing major marine and petroleum projects for diverse clients.

Financial Statements for 9M-25

During the first nine months (9M) of 2025, Maridive & Oil Services registered year-on-year (YoY) higher consolidated net profits after tax at $35.67 million, compared to $17.76 million.

The basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) grew to $0.07 in 9M-25 from $0.03 in the same period of 2024.

Consolidated operating revenues reached $185.40 million in January-September 2025, which marked an annual increase from $154.45 million.

Total assets rose to $595.82 million as of 30 September 2025, when compared with $585.21 million at the end of December 2024.

Standalone Results for 9M-25

The EGX-listed firm turned to non-consolidated net losses after tax of $20.98 million in 9M-25, versus net profits after tax of $1.96 million in the corresponding period a year earlier.

Non-consolidated operating revenues hiked to $57.74 million in 9M-25 from $48.94 million in 9M-24, whereas the basic and diluted loss per share hit $0.044 against an EPS of $0.004.

In the nine-month period that ended on 30 September 2025, the standalone total assets amounted to $416.54 million, versus $426.35 million at the end of last year.

Financials for Q3-25

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the company’s consolidated net profits after tax surged to $24.79 million from $12.62 million in Q3-24, while the basic and diluted EPS climbed to $0.05 from $0.02.

The consolidated operating revenues stood at $60.73 million in Q3-25, higher YoY than $47.22 million.

As for the standalone results, the net profits after tax leapt to $1.33 million in July-September 2025 from $402,208 in Q3-24, whereas the basic and diluted EPS increased to $0.0028 from $0.0009.

The EGX-listed company recorded an annual rise in non-consolidated operating revenues to $18.96 million in Q3-25, versus $16.63 million.

