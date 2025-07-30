KUWAIT CITY - In a move to enhance transparency, efficiency, and oversight, the Kuwaiti government has initiated a comprehensive inventory of all ongoing and planned projects and contracts across ministries and public institutions.

The initiative aims to closely monitor implementation mechanisms and evaluate the progress of infrastructure and service-related developments.

According to informed sources, all government ministries and relevant entities have been instructed to promptly prepare detailed lists of active construction projects — ranging from administrative buildings to public service facilities — as well as their associated contracts. Ministries are also required to submit the latest monthly progress reports for these projects.

The directive, described as a key regulatory and oversight measure, includes the preparation of a full register of existing maintenance contracts across all ministries and institutions. Sources noted that this initiative is designed to establish a centralized, accurate database that will support informed decision-making, help assess execution quality, and detect any implementation shortcomings or project delays.

In addition to active projects, the government has also asked for comprehensive documentation of upcoming construction projects that ministries and government bodies intend to carry out. These should include proposed timelines and implementation frameworks.

Officials stated that the broader goal is to promote inter-agency coordination in order to eliminate duplication, prevent overlapping responsibilities, and ensure effective planning and resource allocation.

The review marks a significant step toward bolstering accountability and strategic planning across Kuwait's public sector infrastructure and service initiatives.

