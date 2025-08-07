Arab Finance: Madinet Masr has launched its latest project ‘Talala’ in the heart of New Heliopolis City, with a total investment of EGP 90 billion, according to a press release.

The launch aligns with the company's expansion strategy to meet its customers' evolving needs and improve living standards by offering a high-quality living experience.

Meanwhile, the development scheme is expected to achieve an estimated sales value of EGP 202 billion. This supports Madinet Masr's commitment to boosting the Egyptian economy by establishing sustainable and integrated communities with added value.

Located in the heart of New Heliopolis City, the project spans two land plots covering a combined area of 491.41 feddans, divided into two phases.

The first phase of the project has 4,174 fully finished units, including standalone villas with areas ranging from 180 square meters to 287 square meters.

Townhouses of 175 square meters and double-loaded townhouses of approximately 170 square meters are also included. This is in addition to S-Villa units ranging from 215 to 245 square meters, and residential apartments ranging from 35 to 170 square meters.

The delivery of the units is expected to take place within four and five years.

Abdallah Sallam, President and CEO of Madinet Masr, stated: "Talala is a new step in our journey towards creating a positive and sustainable impact, contributing to strengthening our position in the Egyptian real estate development sector and reaffirming our ambitious plan based on innovation, calculated expansion, and continued development of the Egyptian real estate market."

