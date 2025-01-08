BESIX announced on Wednesday that its consortium with Plenary Group achieved financial close on the Khalifa City School project in Abu Dhabi.

Part of the existing Zayed City Schools public-private partnership (PPP) project, the new school was procured and awarded in 12 months under an ‘augmentation procurement framework developed by Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) in collaboration with the consortium and Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK).

The augmentation comprises the design, build, finance, and 18-year operation and maintenance of a new campus, which will accommodate 3,380 students in Khalifa City.

Equity financing is provided by Plenary (50 percent) and BESIX (50 percent), while debt is being provided by leading domestic and international banks Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, HSBC, Intesa Sanpaolo and Norinchukin.

Early works commenced in July, with construction scheduled to begin shortly.

The school is scheduled to be completed in August 2026 for the academic year, building on the success of the original Zayed City Schools project, which delivered three state-of-the-art schools with a total capacity of 5,360 students earlier this year.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.