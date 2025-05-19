Egypt - Uptown 6 October for Investment and Educational Development, a subsidiary of the Uptown 6 October Group, has entered into a strategic partnership with Global School Management (GSM)—a global leader in K–12 school operations backed by Saudi investment firm Safanad—to establish a world-class international school in West Cairo.

The school, which represents a total investment of over EGP 1.3bn, will be the first premium K–12 institution within the Uptown 6 October development. Set to open in 2027, the campus will span 14,322 sqm with a built-up area of 20,000 sqm and accommodate up to 1,680 students across 70 technology-enabled classrooms.

Designed to meet top international standards, the campus will include state-of-the-art science and technology labs, performing arts studios, sports facilities, and collaborative learning spaces, offering a holistic and future-focused educational experience.

This initiative aligns with Egypt’s positive economic outlook. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the country’s real GDP growth is projected to reach 3.8% in 2025 and 4.3% in 2026, with further acceleration expected to approach 5% by 2029. The school project reflects both the growing demand for high-quality education and the nation’s resilient investment climate.

Ahmed Abo Zeid, Chairperson of Uptown 6 October, stated: “We believe this school will set a new benchmark for private education in Egypt and the region, embodying the highest standards of quality and innovation.”

Moataz Shaarawy, Chairperson of Uptown 6 October for Investment and Educational Development, commented: “This partnership goes beyond building a school—it lays the foundation for shaping the future of education in Egypt. Education is at the heart of our vision for community and economic development.”

Mohamed El Ghor, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees for Education at Uptown 6 October, emphasized: “We are committed to delivering a comprehensive educational model that integrates global best practices with local relevance.”

Ron Packard, Chairperson of GSM, concluded: “Our goal is to create the leading educational destination in Uptown 6 October. Through our partnership, GSM is dedicated to delivering a high-quality, transformative school experience.”

