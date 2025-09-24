Qatar’s Public Works Authority (Ashghal) is likely to award a design-build contract for two new schools in the first quarter of 2026, according to a source familiar with the details.



On August 4, 2025, Ashghal issued tenders for the design and construction of two new school facilities in Muaither and Rawdat Rashid under Package 2 of its education infrastructure programme.



“Bids are due by September 30, 2025, with a contract award expected in the first quarter of 2026,” the source told Zawya Projects.



The source added that completion is scheduled within 730 days from commencement, targeting the first quarter of 2028.



The project includes a primary boys' school in Muaither and a combined primary, preparatory, and secondary school for boys in Rawdat Rashid, where the site was previously excavated for a canceled B+G+1 project that will be redeveloped to G+1.



Fourteen schools will be designed, built and maintained in various parts of Qatar through a public private partnership (PPP), Asghal had said in a statement in March 2024. Ashghal and Urbacon Trading and Contracting Company signed a new contract to construct the schools in accordance with Law No (12) of 2022 on Regulating Partnership between Public and Private Sectors.

In June 2025, UCC Holding announced that it has commenced the printing phase of the 3D Printed Schools Project, dubbed the world’s largest construction project using 3D printing technology, in partnership with Ashghal.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing Sona Nambiar)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

