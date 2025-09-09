Qatar Insurance Company (QIC) has launched Qatar’s first-ever ‘School Fees Protection Insurance’, a pioneering solution designed to safeguard families and ensure uninterrupted education for children across the country.



Salem al-Mannai, Group CEO, QIC, said: “Education is the cornerstone of every nation’s progress, and at QIC, we recognise the profound responsibility parents feel in securing their children’s future. Our ‘School Fees Protection Insurance’ is not just about covering financial risk—it is about protecting dreams, ambitions, and the stability of families.



“By ensuring that no child’s education is interrupted due to unforeseen challenges, we are reinforcing the values of security, resilience, and opportunity that are central to Qatar’s growth story.



“Launching innovative insurance products locally is a strategic step to enhance Qatar’s position as a leading financial hub in the region.



“This comes in line with the Third Financial Sector Strategic Plan launched by the Qatar Central Bank in 2023, which aims to build an advanced financial and capital market that leads the region in innovation, efficiency, and investor protection, thereby enabling Qatar to unlock its full economic potential in accordance with Qatar National Vision 2030. As a national leader, our role is to be a partner in economic and social development, and a guardian of family stability in the face of change.”



QIC’s School Fees Protection Insurance provides families with comprehensive financial support in the event of unforeseen circumstances such as involuntary loss of employment, permanent disability, or accidental death. Coverage also includes cases where a child cannot continue their studies due to health issues or accidents, as well as reimbursement of prepaid examination fees if a student is unable to attend due to illness, hospitalisation, or the accidental death of a close relative.



All benefits are paid directly to the school, ensuring a seamless continuation of education without disruption to the student’s academic journey.



Customers can easily obtain this product through the qic.online portal, which provides a smooth and convenient experience, or by visiting any QIC branches across the country, in addition to its direct availability in selected schools.

