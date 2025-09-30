Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q), a Qatar Foundation partner university, has marked a new milestone in higher education in the country with the official launch of its Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence (BSAI) programme.

The announcement was made during a media briefing and panel discussion at Education City, which brought together senior officials, faculty members, government representatives, and media professionals to reflect on the significance of the occasion.

The programme, the first of its kind in Qatar, comes at a pivotal moment as artificial intelligence continues to reshape global economies and societies.

For Qatar, the programme represents both a bold academic initiative and a national investment in the future workforce, designed to align with the ambitions of Qatar National Vision 2030 to build a sustainable, knowledge-based economy.

The event opened with remarks from leaders at Qatar Foundation (QF), who underlined the central role of education in preparing young people for an era in which artificial intelligence is no longer a distant technological aspiration but an essential part of daily life.

They noted that the launch of the BSAI programme builds directly on QF’s mission to equip students with the skills, mindset, and adaptability required to succeed in a global economy increasingly defined by emerging technologies.

For QF, the degree represents more than an academic credential; it is a strategic pathway to cultivating innovators, researchers, and leaders who will help guide Qatar through the complex challenges and opportunities of the digital age.

Representatives from the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MOEHE) also addressed the gathering, reaffirming the government’s commitment to advancing innovation in higher education. They noted that the BSAI programme directly responds to the needs of the national workforce, where expertise in artificial intelligence, data science, and computational technologies is becoming increasingly vital.

By introducing a specialised AI curriculum in Qatar, the ministry is helping to shape a new generation of professionals who will ensure the nation not only keeps pace with global developments but also contributes original ideas and solutions to the wider region and beyond. Officials further highlighted the importance of collaboration between government, academic institutions, and the private sector, describing such partnerships as the cornerstone of an educational ecosystem capable of sustaining long-term progress.

In his keynote remarks, Dr Michael Trick, Dean of Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar, placed the programme within the context of Carnegie Mellon’s long and distinguished history in artificial intelligence.

Speaking with both pride and anticipation, Dr Trick recalled that when he first joined the faculty in 1989, CMU was already recognised as a global leader in AI research. The university’s legacy in this field stretches back decades, with pioneers such as Alan Newell, Herb Simon, Allen Perlis, and Raj Reddy shaping the early contours of what has since become one of the most transformative forces in human progress.

At a time when the power of computing was barely understood, Carnegie Mellon was among the very first institutions to recognise its potential to change the world.

Dr Trick highlighted how the university has consistently expanded its role as a leader in computing and artificial intelligence, tracing a journey marked by milestones such as the creation of its Department of Computer Science in the mid-1960s, the establishment of the first US Robotics Institute in the 1970s, the launch of the Software Engineering Institute in the 1980s, and the founding of the world’s first dedicated School of Computer Science in 1988.

When CMU brought its globally top-ranked computer science degree to Qatar in 2004, it marked another turning point, embedding world-class expertise in Education City. In 2018, the Pittsburgh campus introduced the first Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence programme in the United States, and now, in 2025, that pioneering curriculum has been brought to Doha.

“Today would not be possible without the unwavering support of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and Qatar Foundation,” Dr Trick said.

He described the launch as the culmination of years of vision and collaboration, and at the same time a beginning filled with promise. Looking ahead, he expressed his enthusiasm for welcoming new faculty experts in artificial intelligence, for meeting the students who will embark on this academic journey, and for seeing how the graduates of the programme will ultimately contribute not only to Qatar’s development but also to the wider Middle East and the world.

During the panel discussion that followed, senior faculty members elaborated on the programme’s design and objectives. They explained how the curriculum integrates foundational computer science courses with advanced subjects such as machine learning, robotics, natural language processing, and computer vision.

Rather than relying solely on classroom instruction, the programme places strong emphasis on hands-on, project-based learning, ensuring that students apply their knowledge in real-world contexts. Opportunities for internships, industry collaborations, and research projects are embedded within the academic pathway, preparing graduates to transition seamlessly into professional roles or advanced study.

Faculty panellists also highlighted that the programme is deliberately structured to serve both local and global needs. By training students within Qatar, CMU-Q is helping to build capacity that will directly support national industries ranging from energy and transportation to healthcare and cybersecurity.

For Qatar Foundation and the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, the significance of the BSAI extends beyond academia. Both institutions view the programme as a long-term investment in human capital, one of the most vital pillars of Qatar National Vision 2030. By equipping students with advanced skills in one of the world’s most dynamic fields, Qatar is taking a decisive step towards diversifying its economy, reducing reliance on hydrocarbons, and positioning itself as a regional hub for technology and innovation.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).