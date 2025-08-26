Qatar’s Public Works Authority (Ashghal) is expected to award the design-and-build contract for a package covering the construction of three new schools and upgrades to car parking at existing institutions in the third quarter of 2025.

The project was tendered on 2 March 2025 with the bid submission deadline postponed to 6 July 2025.

“The package is scheduled for award in September 2025, with project completion targeted for December 2028, including a 400-day maintenance period,” the source told Zawya Projects, adding that by his own estimates, the project cost is $55 million.

The scope includes:

  • A preparatory school for Boys at Mebaireek
  • Preparatory/Secondary school for Boys at Mesaimeer
  • A school for Boys at Fareej Al Sudan
  • Upgraded car parking facilities at Al Wakra Primary School for Girls, Al Shuruq Model School for Boys, and Al Wakra Secondary School for Girls

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

