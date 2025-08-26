Qatar’s Public Works Authority (Ashghal) is expected to award the design-and-build contract for a package covering the construction of three new schools and upgrades to car parking at existing institutions in the third quarter of 2025.

The project was tendered on 2 March 2025 with the bid submission deadline postponed to 6 July 2025.

“The package is scheduled for award in September 2025, with project completion targeted for December 2028, including a 400-day maintenance period,” the source told Zawya Projects, adding that by his own estimates, the project cost is $55 million.

The scope includes:

A preparatory school for Boys at Mebaireek

Preparatory/Secondary school for Boys at Mesaimeer

A school for Boys at Fareej Al Sudan

Upgraded car parking facilities at Al Wakra Primary School for Girls, Al Shuruq Model School for Boys, and Al Wakra Secondary School for Girls

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

