Bahrain - A proposal to establish public schools in Diyar Al Muharraq to meet the needs of the people in the area is being spearheaded by two MPs.

It is being led by area MPs Khalid Bu Onk and Hesham Al Awadhi who claim that families in the area would ‘greatly benefit’ from having a school close to where they live.

The explanatory note submitted with the proposal said that the government should allocate land for the school.

“The Diyar Al Muharraq area has witnessed rapid population growth in recent years,” read the proposal.

“This requires the strengthening of educational infrastructure to keep pace with expansion.

“The absence of public schools in the area forces many families to enrol their children in educational institutions outside the area, causing them to go through daily hardship and traffic congestion.

“Establishment of schools in the area will also contribute towards achieving justice in the distribution of educational services between various old and new urban areas.”

The proposal stated that investing in education in emerging residential communities enhances the quality of life and encourages family stability in the area.

It also claimed that it enhanced the geographical distribution and reduced pressures on existing public schools in neighbouring areas while improving class density.

Diyar Al Muharraq already has land that has been earmarked for services, which gives the opportunity to establish educational projects easily.

The area already contains a number of private educational institutions, but does not have any public schools.

The closest primary and intermediate schools for boys are in Samaheej, while the closest secondary school is in Hidd. As for girls, the closest schools of all levels are in central Muharraq, including the Khadija Al Kubra School, which is the oldest one in the country.

Bahrain has recently been investing in opening new public schools and educational institutions across the kingdom.

The GDN reported on May 24 that a new technical secondary school for boys could be built in Hamad Town after the Northern Municipal Council unanimously approved a proposal by its services and public utilities committee chairman Abdulla Shareeda Al Thawadi.

