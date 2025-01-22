Bahrain - Government kindergartens where early education is offered to Bahraini children free of cost could be set up in Bahrain.

Parliament unanimously approved during its weekly session yesterday an amendment to the 2005 Education Law, presented by Strategic Thinking Bloc member Bassema Mubarak, who has stressed the need to expand the role of the Education Ministry to include the establishment and management of preschools, while also supporting and supervising private sector initiatives in this field.

The proposal has been recommended for approval by Parliament’s services committee.

Ms Mubarak told her colleagues that it aims to integrate kindergartens into mainstream education. She added that fair wages should be provided to all employees, with qualified educators in public kindergartens receiving salaries equivalent to those of teachers in government schools.

Ms Mubarak asserted that the proposed legislation would ensure equal opportunities for Bahraini children, enhance the quality of education and improve working conditions for employees in the sector.

Parliament’s financial and economic affairs committee, chaired by MP Ahmed Al Salloom, said the bill, if approved, would ease the financial and living costs for Bahraini families while improving wages in nurseries.

“Although implementing the law would require additional budget allocations, it represents a strategic investment in Bahrain’s human capital, ultimately promoting sustainable economic growth,” he added.

Education Minister Dr Mohammed Mubarak Juma said the ministry’s role in early childhood education primarily involves licensing and supervising kindergartens, while their establishment and management are handled by the private sector, in accordance with international best practices.

The ministry already offers direct and indirect support to kindergartens and their staff based on available resources, he said. The institutions are required to comply with the provisions of private education laws and any violations result in administrative or legal actions.

“The government has issued a regulatory framework for independent early childhood education institutions to enhance their operations, improve service quality and strengthen oversight,” Dr Juma noted.

“For the academic year 2022-2023, 19,043 children, aged three to six, were enrolled in kindergartens, which is a large number for the ministry to absorb, under the proposed move – whether the numbers are constant or increasing.”

The proposed legislation will be now drafted by the government and referred as proper law to the National Assembly within six months.

Meanwhile, action is being taken against media platforms that pose a threat to national unity and attempt to damage the social fabric of the country, Information Minister Dr Ramzan Al Nuaimi told MPs during the session.

He added that the government is working continuously to promote national identity and a sense of belonging among citizens.“We have active social media platforms that showcase and highlight national events, festivities and programmes,” said Dr Al Nuaimi.

“Action is taken against people or accounts that post offensive content, which can pose a threat to national unity and affect the social fabric,” he added.

“There are patriotic programmes that are broadcast live on television and radio such as Bahrain festivities, Al Sarayah and Masayeer, besides reels on social media.”

The minister was responding to a question by MP Lulwa Al Romaihi on activities and programmes to boost national unity.

Dr Al Nuaimi praised Ms Al Romaihi as an education pioneer in Bahrain.Meanwhile, Dr Al Nuaimi, who is politically responsible for the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities (Baca), said local artists, poets, actors and writers were being promoted through television and radio, exhibitions, artworks and publications.He added that awards have been introduced in multiple fields to encourage competition.

The minister was responding to a question by Parliament’s first deputy speaker MP Abdulnabi Salman on efforts to help the art and theatrical movements in Bahrain.

In another response, MPs learnt that all primary medical services have been moved from the now-closed East Riffa Health Centre to the new Shaikh Abdulla Bin Khalid Al Khalifa Health Centre in Hunainiyah.

Health Minister Dr Jalila Al Sayyed, who is politically responsible for the National Health Regulatory Authority (NHRA) said during the session in reply to a question by Parliament’s public utilities and environment affairs committee chairman and area MP Mohammed Al Bulooshi, that multiple options and suggestions for future have been put on the table of the Supreme Council for Health.

In another reply to a question by MP Hisham Al Awadhi, Dr Al Sayyed said there are 101 registered medical representatives promoting medicines across the country.“The registration fee is BD80 for the first year and then BD70 for renewal,” said the minister.“

The NHRA has not rejected any such request.”Parliament was also notified about two written responses from Deputy Premier Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa on the progress of the 2023-2026 Government Action Plan presented by Strategic Thinking Bloc spokesman MP Khalid Bu Onk and Abdulwahid Qarata.

