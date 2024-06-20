The Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland - Medical University of Bahrain (RCSI Bahrain) has signed up leading construction group Nass Corporation to carry out expansion work at its campus.

On completion, it will add a brand new state-of-the-art academic building designed to address the growing demand for advanced medical education and research facilities along with the addition of 7,912 sq m of usable space that will house enhanced teaching facilities, cutting-edge research labs, a modern library, social spaces, and a spacious event hall.

The big expansion project plan comes as RCSI Bahrain marks its 20th anniversary celebrations.

Emphasising a vested commitment towards sustainability, the project includes adopting low-carbon transportation options through bike racks and EV charging stations.

Beyond this, the design will incorporate energy-efficient features such as solar panels, LED lighting and water conservation systems, with a focus on incorporating heat-reduction practices through the incorporation of native plants and green spaces into the landscape, as part of RCSI Bahrain’s commitment to fostering an environmentally friendly ecosystem that nurtures a sense of well-being, said a top official.

Unveiling the key expansion plan, RCSI Bahrain said it will see an additional $102 million being invested in the campus over the next four years.

In line with a steadfast commitment to contributing with excellence towards the improvement of human health, patient care, and societal well-being, the University has consistently achieved pivotal milestones since its establishment, placing innovative research at the heart of its services through the School of Postgraduate Studies and Research, with a focus on interdisciplinary clinical and patient-centred research, as well as addressing key national, regional, and global health challenges.

On its two decades of successful operations in Bahrain, Professor Sameer Otoom, President of RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, said: "We are proud to celebrate this milestone, boasting a diverse network of over 3,000 alumni and healthcare professionals from 56 nationalities comprising 459 doctors and 1,321 nurses, which have significantly contributed to strengthening Bahrain's comprehensive healthcare system."

Otoom said: "A living reflection of RCSI's dedication to sustainability and commitment to providing an ideal environment for our faculty and students to thrive and developing new programmes, our planned campus expansion aligns with Bahrain's vision to cement itself as a leading regional hub for healthcare and education, benefiting from a highly skilled workforce, welcoming and tolerant community, and exceptional lifestyle."

Munther Almudawi, Executive Director of Business Development for Healthcare, Education, and Tourism at Bahrain EDB said: "We offer our support to investors through every step of their journey, long after they first set up in Bahrain. First founded as the national training body for surgery in Ireland, RCSI has continued to be at the forefront of healthcare education since its establishment in 1784."

"With a long-standing history of innovation, we take pride in RCSI Bahrain’s 20 years of milestone successes on the island and look forward to witnessing the development of its sustainably-led campus expansion project, which will add value to the diversity of Bahrain’s highly-developed education and healthcare ecosystems, which aims to provide service quality on par with the global playing field," noted Almudawi.

"In a comprehensive National Economic Contribution Report delivered by PwC Ireland, the impact of RCSI Medical University of Bahrain on the national economy was determined to be an estimated annual contribution of $91 million," he added.

The calculated contribution encompasses various aspects of the University's operations, including day-to-day activities, cutting-edge facilities, state-of-the-art equipment, student expenditures and the economic ripple effect generated by the spending of visiting friends and relatives of international students enrolled.

Furthermore, the upcoming construction and outfitting of the new academic building is projected to inject an additional $102 million into the economy over a four-year period, said the EDB official.

Beyond its economic impact, RCSI Medical University of Bahrain continues to play a pivotal role in Bahrain's socio-economic development by initiating programmes to enhance the skills of the local healthcare workforce, contributing to national research priorities, and championing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) sustainability.

The University's activities directly and indirectly support 437 jobs, fostering growth and opportunity within the community stated Almudawi.

Furthermore, the university's staffing requirements continue growing to meet the expanding student body and research endeavours. Of the 227 full-time staff members employed by RCSI Bahrain, 50% are Bahraini nationals who benefit from a wide range of continuous professional development programmes, he added.

