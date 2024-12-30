Vatel Bahrain, a part of Vatel network of global hospitality schools, has signed a co-operation agreement with the Onyx Rotana Hotel that will see the hospitality group provide practical training opportunities for the college’s students in various departments within the property.

The deal, which is aimed at enhancing co-operation between the two parties, comes in line with Vatel College’s commitment to developing the hospitality sector and enhancing opportunities for its students.

This agreement comes as part of the college’s efforts to expand its partnerships with major hotels and resorts in the Kingdom of Bahrain, which contributes to enabling students to gain practical experience and high professional skills that qualify them for the labour market, said a statement from Vatel.

On the occasion, Shaikh Khalid bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, General Manager of Vatel Bahrain, said: "Signing the MoU with Onyx Arjaan by Rotana represents a strategic step towards enhancing our students’ experience by providing a world-class practical training environment."

"We are committed to providing our students with diverse opportunities that enable them to acquire the skills needed for the job market, and this partnership reflects the college’s vision to develop the level of practical education in the fields of tourism, hospitality and hotels," he stated.

Salman Abdul Ghaffar Al Kooheji, the Rotana’s Customer Representative, expressed his pride in this partnership, saying: "We are pleased to cooperate with Vatel College, which is one of the most prominent educational institutions in the field of hospitality in the region."

"Through this agreement, we aim to provide a distinguished training experience for students that enables them to closely learn about the professional work environment, which enhances their capabilities and contributes to preparing them to be future leaders in this vital sector," observed Al Kooheji.

"The MoU provides Vatel students with the opportunity to train in a variety of departments within the hotel, under the supervision of professional hospitality experts, providing them with an integrated educational experience that combines both theoretical and practical aspects," he added.

A prominent hospitality college, Vatel Bahrain is preparing students for successful careers in the hospitality and international tourism sectors.

Vatel Hospitality Management is present in 50 locations worldwide, in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Africa.

Vatel relies on teaching management techniques inspired by a long history in the hospitality industry based on quality and customer satisfaction.

It also promotes the French art of hospitality, which is globally recognized as a symbol of quality and excellence. The network now includes 45,000 graduates working in the most luxurious hotels around the world.

