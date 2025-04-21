RIYADH — The Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday the end of the extended grace period for the payment of the discounted traffic fines accumulated before April 18, 2024. The ministry urged all road users to comply with traffic regulations to ensure traffic safety.



Earlier, the General Department of Traffic called on those concerned to take advantage of the 50 percent discount on traffic violations, and pay them before the April 18 2025 deadline, as the fines would revert to their original value after that date.



According to the grace period, announced on April 18, 2024, 50 percent discount in traffic fines allows the perpetrators to make payment of fines either in one lump sum or separately for each violation. As per the previous royal directive, the reduction covered all violations committed before April 18, 2024 and all accumulated traffic fines must be settled within six months starting from April 18 until October 18, 2024 so as to benefit from this reduction.



In October 2024, the Ministry of Interior announced the extension of the grace period for another six months. This was in implementation of the directives of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.

