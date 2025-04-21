TASHKENT — Saudi Arabia, represented by the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha), has signed two memoranda of understanding with Uzbekistan to bolster cooperation in preventing and combating corruption.



The agreements were inked with the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Anti-Corruption Agency of Uzbekistan in Tashkent. The signing ceremony was attended by Nazaha President Mazin Al-Kahmous, Uzbek Prosecutor General Nigmatulla Yuldashev, Director of the Uzbek Anti-Corruption Agency Akmal Burkhanov, and Saudi Ambassador to Uzbekistan Saleh Algahrah.



The memoranda aim to facilitate cooperation in addressing cross-border corruption crimes, enhance the exchange of information and expertise, and strengthen institutional capabilities to fight corruption in both countries.



Officials from both sides discussed shared efforts to safeguard integrity, reinforce transparency, and promote good governance. The meetings also included a review of Nazaha’s key initiatives and Uzbekistan’s experiences in advancing anti-corruption practices.

