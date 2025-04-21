RIYADH — The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) has announced that individuals interested in entering the customs consulting field can now apply for a license to practice the profession, as part of a broader effort to raise professional standards and improve the quality and efficiency of customs services.



In a press release, ZATCA stated that applications for the Customs Consulting License are now open through the E-Services portal on its official website. Applicants must meet all stipulated requirements and criteria to be eligible for licensing.



This initiative aims to professionalize and advance the customs consulting sector by ensuring consultants are equipped to provide accurate and reliable guidance.



The licensing system is designed to strengthen compliance with customs regulations, including the Customs Tariff, Customs Valuation, Rules of Origin, and other key procedural areas.



By empowering licensed consultants to deliver high-quality advisory services, ZATCA seeks to enhance trade facilitation, promote regulatory clarity, and support the Kingdom’s vision of becoming a leading global logistics hub.

