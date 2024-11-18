Vatel Bahrain, a premier institution in the field of hospitality management, has announced the launch of the advanced Learning Management System (LMS), reflecting the college’s commitment to providing a modern and integrated educational experience, aiming to meet the needs of students and faculty members and support them with the latest technologies that contribute to enhancing the teaching and learning process.

A Learning Management System (LMS) is an integrated digital platform used to organize and facilitate the online learning process, allowing for the management and delivery of educational content, organizing virtual classes, and monitoring and evaluating student performance.

This system also helps enhance the learning experience by providing modern and comprehensive educational tools that bring together students and faculty in an interactive and advanced environment.

Shaikh Khalid bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Director General of Vatel College, said the institution believes in the importance of continuous education and keeping up with the latest technological innovations to ensure the preparation of a generation capable of facing the challenges of the global labor market.

The new learning management system enables the provision of a modern educational experience based on the latest technologies in the fields of digital security and artificial intelligence, providing students with a safe and effective environment that supports them in achieving their best academic results, stated Shaikh Khalid.

Abdulrahman Al Thawadi, Director of Information Technology at Vatel College, said the project, which was implemented under the directives of Sheikh Khalid, represents the beginning of ambitious projects aimed at improving the experience of the College’s students and making their academic journey more effective and safe.

Al Dhawadi added that the system was developed by the IT team and was designed to provide a range of advanced features that meet the needs of modern education.

According to him, the system includes advanced hosting and security technologies that provide comprehensive protection for the privacy of users’ data, ensuring safe use for both students and faculty members.

The system also relies on advanced artificial intelligence tools that help detect cases of academic plagiarism, in addition to monitoring potential security threats, which enhances the credibility and quality of the educational experience within the platform, it added.

