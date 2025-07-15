PHOTO
Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise, dollar strengthens ahead of US earnings; JGB yields surge
* Oil falls as Trump's 50-day deadline for Russia eases supply fears
* PRECIOUS-Gold ticks higher with focus on US inflation data
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stocks subdued as Trump steps up tariff threats
* Israeli ultra-Orthodox party leaves government over conscription bill
* OPEC projects 'very strong' third-quarter oil demand, followed by tight balance, RIA reports
ISRAEL
* Clerics accuse West Bank settlers of attacking Christian sites
* Gazans' daily struggle for water after deadly strike
* Israel's Bezeq to buy local telecoms firm for $160 million
* Netanyahu aide faces indictment over Gaza leak
SAUDI ARABIA
* BRIEF-Mubadala Announces Significant Reinvestment In PCI Pharma Services
* Rescued crew of Greek ship sunk by Houthis taken to Saudi Arabia
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE lender ADCB reports 11% jump in second-quarter profit
* Wizz Air pulls out of Abu Dhabi as instability wipes out hope of Middle East profits
* BRIEF-Etihad H1 Passengers At 10.2 Million
IRAQ
* Two drones fall in Khurmala oilfield in Iraqi Kurdistan, counter-terrorism service says
SUDAN
* Sudanese RSF forces kill almost 300 in North Kordofan, activists say
SYRIA
* Attacks on Syrian security forces sent to quell sectarian clashes leave 18 dead as Israel strikes targets to protect Druze
IRAN
* Iranian lawmaker says Strait of Hormuz still under review, no decision yet to close it
* Blast caused by gas leak injures 7 in Iranian city of Qom
* Iran says it will respond to reimposition of UN sanctions
LIBYA
* More than 100 migrants freed in Libya after being held captive by gang, officials say
(Compiled by Bangalore newsroom)