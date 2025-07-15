The retail tranche of Sport Clubs Company's SR257.4m (US$69m) IPO was nearly five times covered, marking the third Tadawul listing in a row in which retail demand was not sufficient to cover the whole deal.

The Saudi fitness centre operator doubled the size of the retail offering to 20% of the IPO due to robust demand. Retail tranches have typically been 10% but lately this has increased to 20%, which has coincided with cooling in retail interest. Deals are still attracting robust demand compared to other countries but are short of the double-digit levels that had become the norm. IPOs for low-cost carrier Flynas and hospital group Specialized Medical Company both lacked enough demand to cover the whole deal and have traded poorly, down 3% and 13.3%, respectively, as of Monday.

Retail demand for SCC totalled SR247.7m for 6.86m shares at SR7.50 each. There were 259,690 retail investors participating who were allocated 10 shares each, with the rest awarded pro rata.

Institutional demand continues to be robust, with SCC earlier attracting demand of SR11.35bn/US$3bn, around 45 times' coverage of the 80% allocated to those investors.

The 34.3m shares in the IPO represent a 30% free-float.

A trading date is yet to be set.

BSF Capital is running the IPO.

