The foundation stone for a new academic building at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) – Medical University of Bahrain was laid yesterday by Supreme Council for Health (SCH) president Lieutenant General Dr Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al Khalifa to mark the 25th anniversary of His Majesty King Hamad’s ascension to the throne.

The $45 million expansion is aimed at boosting medical education.

The ceremony was held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

RCSI Bahrain president Professor Sameer Otoom highlighted the unwavering support of the King and HRH Prince Salman for strengthening medical education in the region.

The 7,912-square-metre expansion will increase the university’s usable space by 140 per cent and encompass dedicated areas for teaching, clinical simulation, research, student experience, events and offices.

Lt Gen Dr Shaikh Mohammed with senior government representatives and RCSI officials at the event

“This project aligns with our Green Campus initiative, promoting sustainability and providing opportunities for new programmes that cater to regional needs,” said Prof Otoom.

The ceremony also saw the signing of an agreement between RCSI Medical University of Bahrain and Nass Contracting Company, a subsidiary of Nass Corporation.

Nass Contracting has been awarded the contract for the development of the new academic building and refurbishment of the existing campus.

Nass Corporation executive director Ghazi Abdulla Nass expressed gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to ‘an enhanced medical and health sciences education’ for Bahraini youth.

RCSI Bahrain managing director Stephen Harrison-Mirfield told the GDN that the expansion shows RCSI’s commitment to Bahrain. “Our focus is on developing the reputation of the university not just for ourselves but for the benefit of Bahrain as well. We are an institution that’s been in Bahrain for the last 20 years. We’ve embedded ourselves into Bahraini society.”

He shared that the total cost of project in terms of capital expenditure is $45m.

“The expansion will allow us to grow from our current enrolment of 1,600 students to 2,000,” Mr Harrison-Mirfield added.

“We also project a 25pc increase in staff.

“The additional space will open doors for expanded postgraduate teaching opportunities. Currently, we’re limited by space constraints.

“This project will allow us to explore new programmes like midwifery, pharmacy and dentistry.”

Prof Otoom and Mr Nass signing the agreement in the presence of Lt Gen Dr Shaikh Mohammed, RCSI president Prof Deborah McNamara and RCSI vice-chancellor and chief executive Professor Cathal Kelly

According to him, the project has formally been commissioned with the laying of the foundation stone and ground-breaking is expected around July 10.

“The project will be completed in two phases,” Mr Harrison-Mirfield explained.

“First, the new academic building will be constructed, followed by the refurbishment of the existing campus.

“The new academic building is targeted for completion by January or February of 2026.

“This means the graduating class of that year could have the phenomenal experience of receiving their degrees in the new conferring space.

“The refurbishment is expected to take place after the new building is finished,” Mr Harrison-Mirfield continued.

“The entire project should be wrapped up by September 2026, in time for the 2026-2027 academic year.”

With this expansion and its focus on new programmes, RCSI Bahrain is poised to make an even greater contribution to Bahrain’s healthcare sector in the years to come.

