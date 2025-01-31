Enko Education, a group of African International Schools, announces the closure of a $24M equity investment from Africa Capitalworks (ACW) and returning investor Adiwale Fund I (Adiwale), to execute its large-scale acquisition strategy across the continent and triple its student body to reach 20,000 learners by 2029.

A Critical Milestone to Support Africa’s Education Ecosystem

While many young people across the continent aspire to pursue higher education, access remains a significant challenge, with only 9% of African students advancing to tertiary education compared to a global average of 40%.

Enko Education’s African International Schools bridge the gap by offering primary and secondary education that prepares learners for university admission. The group has pioneered its African International School of Choice model, delivering progressive education based on three core pillars: Africa, the World, and the Future. Since the launch of its first school in 2014 in Cameroon, Enko Education has built a network of 16 African International Schools, welcoming over 7,000 students across 10 countries in sub-Saharan Africa. This approach has yielded remarkable outcomes: Enko Education’s 1,700 graduates have gained admission to more than 500 prestigious universities worldwide, including Yale College in the United States, Sciences Po and École Polytechnique in France, the University of Toronto in Canada, the African Leadership University in Rwanda, and the Capital University of Economics and Business in China.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with ACW and continue our partnership with Adiwale to accelerate Enko Education’s growth. With this support, we aim to increase access to quality education for a growing number of learners in Africa and pave the way for their admission to the world’s top universities,“ says Cyrille Nkontchou, co-founder and non-executive Chairman of Enko Education.

20,000 Students Across Africa by 2029 Through an Ambitious Acquisition Strategy

Eric Pignot, co-founder and CEO, states: “With the investment from ACW and Adiwale, we will focus our strategy on acquisitions to expand our family of schools. Enko Education has become the ideal partner for school owners in Africa who wish to entrust their institutions to a group that respects their vision and legacy while providing the resources needed for growth and success.”

The group’s growth strategy relies on the acquisition of schools having the potential to become African International Schools of Choice. Enko Education has already demonstrated its ability to integrate a diverse range of schools while maintaining high academic standards, as evidenced by the recent integration of École Bilingue Avenir in Senegal and Cours Lumière in Togo.

“ACW is committed to supporting Enko Education’s ambitious large-scale buy-and-build strategy. Our investment reflects our goal of backing high-growth, high-impact companies on the continent.” shared Grégoire Fredet, Partner at ACW.

“Our support will help the company’s aim to consolidate the fragmented market of K12 schools on the continent, by developing the largest buildup of international schools in Africa. We are proud to contribute to this ambitious educational project, combining economic performance with social impact”, declared Jean-Marc Savi de Tové, Managing Partner at Adiwale.

With this new funding, the group is determined to continue its growth across the continent, consolidating its presence in existing markets and expanding into countries with strong potential.

