Schneider Electric has partnered with the Technical, Entrepreneurial and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TEVETA) and Don Bosco Youth Technical Institute to launch a cutting-edge electrical training laboratory. The Schneider Electric Lab, officially inaugurated at the Don Bosco Youth Technical Institute in Lilongwe, is a modern electrical installation facility designed to provide hands-on training for aspiring professionals in the electrical industry.

This initiative builds on a partnership with Don Bosco, which also falls under the umbrella of the Schneider Electric Foundation.

It is a part of the French Southern African Schneider Electric Education Centre (F’SASEC) network, a collaborative effort that includes prominent South African tertiary education providers like the University of Johannesburg (UJ), Vaal University of Technology (VUT), Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT), Sedibeng TVET College, College of Cape Town (CCT), Eastcape Midlands College (EMC), Ukufunda Youth Development, and Don Bosco in Mozambique.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Patrick Mputeni, director of quality assurance at TEVETA Malawi, praised the lab's potential to bridge the gap between education and industry demands.

"The skills and knowledge gained here will not only open doors for students but also contribute to the growth and development of Malawi," he stated.

"This lab equips students with critical problem-solving abilities, creativity, and technical know-how necessary to thrive in the evolving electrical industry."

Professional development

Precious Chilupsya, Vice Principal of Don Bosco Youth Technical Institute, echoed this sentiment, urging industry collaboration.

"I encourage industry experts to utilise this important resource by sending workers for training on the advanced technologies we now house," he said.

"Partner with us to ensure we deliver graduates who are ready to meet industry demands."

Irene Chimgoga, a student at the institute, shared her enthusiasm for the new facility.

"The donation will help us gain confidence as we now have hands-on experience to complement our theoretical knowledge," she expressed.

Well equipped

The lab is fully equipped with professional-grade equipment, ensuring students receive training that meets international standards including industrial wiring and automation solutions.

The lab equipment set includes:



- 24V PLC programming and simulation desktop trainers

- Three phase variable speed/frequency drive training panels

- Combination of motor starter trainer kits

- Various types of motors

Carina van Zyl, corporate citizenship leader for Anglophone Africa at Schneider Electric, pointed out the practical nature of the training.

"The Schneider Electric lab offers real-world, practical scenarios and problem-solving opportunities invaluable for careers in the electrical industry," she explained.

"The facility meets global standards, setting students on a path to success in this ever-evolving field."

Youth empowerment

The Schneider Electric Lab expresses the company's broader commitment to youth empowerment through education.

This initiative aligns with the Schneider Sustainability Impact (SSI) program, which aims to train and empower one million people by 2025, in support of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and building a skilled workforce and driving technological advancement in Malawi.

