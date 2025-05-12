AMMAN — Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI) exports increased in the first third of 2025 by 14.8 per cent to over JD2.267 billion, up from JD1.973 billion during the same period in 2024.

According to official statistics obtained by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, several industrial sub-sectors recorded growth, with the construction materials sector leading the pack at 105.2 per cent, followed by increases across the mining, chemical, engineering and food industries.

On the other hand, three sectors saw export declines: wood and furniture by 14.7 per cent, medical supplies by 6.4 per cent, and packaging and printing by 5.2 per cent.

Key export destinations included India, the US, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq, which together accounted for over JD1.284 billion, or more than half of ACI’s industrial exports.

Exports to India during the first four months rose by 19.9 per cent, reaching JD307 million, Saudi Arabia imports from ACI climbed 4.7 per cent to JD274 million, while Iraq saw a 4 per cent increase, reaching JD303 million.

Despite a 4.1 per cent drop, the US remained the top single destination for ACI exports at JD400 million.

A “standout” performer was Syria, which saw exports from Amman leap by 346.5 per cent, reaching JD94 million, while Palestine recorded a 34.1 per cent rise to JD58 million.

In terms of geographic distribution, Arab countries topped the list with imports worth JD1.103 billion, followed by non-Arab Asian countries at JD447 million, and North America at JD416 million.

Exports to the EU totalled JD120 million, while Africa, non-EU European nations, South America and others made up the rest.

By industry, the leading contributors were mining with JD504 million, chemicals and cosmetics with JD420 million, engineering, electrical, and IT JD356 million, food and agriculture JD334 million, medical and health supplies JD197 million, while textiles and leather JD189 million.

Other contributors during the first third included plastics and rubber with some JD101 million, packaging and paper with JD84 million, construction with JD75 million, and wood and furniture with JD6 million.

Founded in 1962, ACI represents 8,600 industrial enterprises employing 159,000 workers, with a combined capital base of nearly JD5 billion.

