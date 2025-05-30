Tetr College of Business, which offers multi-country project based learning across Dubai, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Ghana, the USA, and Europe, has announced a scholarship initiative to support international students impacted by the recent revocation of Harvard University’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) certification.

Under the plan, Tetr will offer full scholarships worth $200,000 each and fast-track admissions for affected F-1 visa holders into its 2025 cohort, set to begin in August.

The scholarships form part of Tetr’s $10 million global scholarship fund aimed at supporting young entrepreneurs and students worldwide.

“For these exceptional minds at Harvard, we are not just offering free education but providing an impactful launchpad to global entrepreneurship and leadership for the betterment of the world," said Pratham Mittal, founder of Tetr College of Business.

The business schools undergraduate programmes offer students the opportunity to study at partner institutions like the National University of Singapore (NUS), IIT (India), and Cornell University (USA).

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

