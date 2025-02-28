Governor Seyi Makinde-led Oyo State Executive Council has approved N9.97 billion for the immediate construction and rehabilitation of schools across the State.

This is aimed at providing a more conducive environment for students and teachers alike to foster educational development in the State.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, was quoted in a statement as disclosing that the contract would cover perimeter fencing, construction of toilet facilities, drilling of solar boreholes, installation of solar lights, and procurement of furniture.

It was added that the intervention involves 50 Contractors at a cost of ₦9,974,332.00.

The Council also approved the second phase upgrade of the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport.

According to the Council, Governor Seyi Makinde has determined that the stipulated standard of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) is conformed with.

The second phase upgrade will cost ₦7,008,688.00

Governor Seyi Makinde had said at the flag-off of the airport last year that the State will not compromise the upgrade of the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport to International status and that all due diligence will be followed in this regard.

Several Aviation Experts from the Federal Airports Authority Of Nigeria (FAAN) and the Nigerian Air Force, are members of the Airport Upgrade Committee.

According to the Commissioner for Information, compensation of ₦2,399,428.00 (Two billion, three hundred and ninety-nine million, four hundred and twenty-eight thousand naira) has also been approved by the Council for the 32.2km Southeast segment of the Senator Rashidi Ladoja Circular road project.

The Council also took a decision on the Sustainable Action for Economic Recovery (SAfER) phase two.

The Council recalled that after the successful implementation of the first phase, which included intervention in transportation, food relief packages, food security, health insurance, and Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME), it has therefore approved phase two of SAfER, which will concentrate on the continued subsidy on transportation and healthcare, the cost of which is ₦2,000,588.00 (Two billion, five hundred and eighty-eight thousand naira).

The Commissioner said that the Governor expressed his delight at the concept and the implementation of the first phase because the template of SAfER in Oyo State is not only more sustainable but more helpful to the masses in a time of need.

The Council also approved the scope of work on the Asphaltic improvement of some roads in Ibadan metropolis at a cost of ₦1,700,000.00 (One billion, seven hundred million naira).

The roads include the NNPC/General Gas road, Anglican Church road off Kolapo Ishola junction, and some others.

