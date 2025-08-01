Saudi Arabia's Eastern Region Municipality has unveiled plans for the establishment of "Global City Dammam", a major and distinctive investment project in cooperation with a Thai investor, said a report.

This project marks a significant step in the landscape of entertainment, cultural, and tourism projects in the region, said a Saudi Press Agency report.

Eastern Region Municipality spokesperson Faisal Al-Zahrani said the project features a modern and innovative design that integrates entertainment, tourism, culture, and commerce.

The city will include dedicated pavilions for 16 countries, each showcasing its unique culture and traditions. Every pavilion will include a restaurant offering cuisine representative of that country, providing visitors with a rich cultural and culinary experience.

Al-Zahrani said that the city will be centered around an artificial lake, enhancing its aesthetic and tourism appeal. It will include a floating market built on the lake and an open-air theatre with a seating capacity of 7,000, expandable to 10,000 to accommodate major events. The project will also feature a fully equipped entertainment zone covering over 17,000 sq m. In addition, it will include a large open-air skating plaza, several international restaurants, and family-friendly activities, making it a major entertainment destination in the region.

The Global City will span more than 600,000 sq m, divided between land and water areas. The investment in the first phase will be SAR200 million, and the total value of the project is expected to reach SAR650 million upon completion of all phases, according to studies conducted by the municipality in collaboration with the investor.

Al-Zahrani stressed that the project is poised to become a major tourism destination for visitors from within the Kingdom and abroad, leveraging Dammam's strategic location near Gulf countries.

