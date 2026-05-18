The 21st edition of the Oman Real Estate, Design & Build Exhibition and Conference ended in capital Muscat following four days of intensive real estate and investment activity.

It attracted more than 35,000 visitors and witnessed broad participation from investors, real estate developers, decision makers, experts, and local and international companies specializing in real estate development, urban planning, design, and construction, said the event organisers.

This year’s edition reaffirmed the growing position of the Sultanate of Oman on the regional real estate and urban investment map, through the signing of major agreements, the announcement of strategic projects and investment opportunities, as well as the organization of dialogue sessions and workshops addressing the future of cities, infrastructure, sustainability, digital transformation, and modern real estate technologies, they stated.

The event featured more than 120 exhibitors from 8 countries, alongside over 50 panel discussions and technical sessions with the participation of more than 95 local and international speakers, including officials, experts, developers, architects, and specialists. This further strengthened the conference’s role as a regional platform that brings together real estate investment, urban planning, and innovation, said the organisers.

Strategic investment agreements

The conference witnessed significant investment activity, including the signing of six partnership and development agreements for integrated residential neighborhoods in Sultan Haitham City and Sorouh projects, with a total investment value exceeding RO443 million ($1.14 billion).

In addition, four tenders worth more than RO52.8 million were awarded for projects linked to Sultan Haitham City and Thuraya City, reflecting the accelerating pace of major urban developments across Oman, said the organisers.

The event also saw the signing of a MoU for the development of the Al Khuwair Downtown project, reinforcing the direction toward modern mixed-use urban destinations.

Furthermore, 182 usufruct contracts were signed with a total investment value exceeding RO37.8 million, covering governmental, industrial, agricultural, commercial, mixed-use, and residential-commercial projects, contributing to the efficient utilisation of government land and supporting economic diversification and development across the governorates.

Infrastructure agreements

In the infrastructure sector, 18 agreements were signed to implement infrastructure services for integrated residential neighborhoods under the Sorouh initiative, including neighborhoods Al Falah, Al Salam, Al Multaqa, Al Muzn, Nasmat Al Zain, and Husn Al Zain. These agreements aim to accelerate the readiness of integrated communities and enhance the quality of infrastructure and essential services supporting urban growth.

The conference also launched five new investment opportunities within the “Sorouh” projects, in addition to introducing several endowment investment opportunities through the “Tatwir” platform in partnership with the Oman Endowment Foundation, reflecting efforts to strengthen public-private partnerships and expand investment in development and urban sectors.

As part of its social responsibility and social housing initiatives, the conference witnessed the signing of an agreement for the implementation of “Al Atta 2” and “Al Atta 3” housing projects in cooperation with Dar Al Atta Association, aimed at providing 25 homes for eligible families across various governorates of Oman.

Discussions addressed at the expo improving project execution efficiency, enhancing supply chain sustainability, strengthening local content, and exploring investment opportunities in large-scale urban developments and smart city technologies.

Workshops and presentations also highlighted the importance of creating more sustainable and efficient urban environments through enhanced infrastructure, public spaces, improved project quality, and innovation in the construction sector, in line with Oman’s accelerating urban growth, they added.

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