Muscat – Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Statistical Centre has released comprehensive data indicating that the total workforce across the member states grew by approximately 9.4mn individuals between 2021 and 2025. Total employment figures rose from 27.7mn in 2021 to 37.1mn in 2025, representing a significant total growth of 34.1%. This expansion has been largely driven by the expatriate workforce, which saw an average annual growth rate of 9.1% during this period, significantly higher than the 4.4% annual growth recorded for national citizens.

The structural composition of the GCC labour market continues to be defined by a substantial presence of male expatriate workers, who accounted for 66.5% of the total workforce in 2025. Despite this rapid expansion in the number of workers, the region has maintained a remarkably low unemployment rate of 2.5%. This figure stands in sharp contrast to the global average of approximately 5.2%, as estimated by the International Labour Organisation. Officials suggest that these low jobless rates reflect the success of national employment programmes and human capital development initiatives implemented across the Gulf.

In terms of sectoral distribution, the services sector remains the largest employer, representing 38.8 per cent of the workforce in 2025. The construction sector follows at 19.8%, while the household sector accounts for 17.4%. Combined, the trade and industry sectors contribute roughly 22.3% to total employment. These indicators point to ongoing positive structural shifts within Gulf labour markets, supported by economic diversification projects and national programmes aimed at enhancing economic participation and resource efficiency.

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