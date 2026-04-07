The King Fahd Causeway, a key bridge linking Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, reopened Tuesday morning after a brief closure over possible threats from Iran, said media reports citing The King Fahd Causeway Authority.

Spanning approximately 25km, the causeway is a critical infrastructure link for daily commuters, trade and logistics between the two countries.

The movement of vehicles across the vital route was suspended after alerts issued by Saudi Arabia's National Early Warning Platform in the kingdom's Eastern Region, stated the King Fahd Causeway Authority early in a post on X.

But now it has been reopened for traffic after authorities concluded a safety assessment, it added.

The hours-long closure came after a ballistic missile attack from Iran targeted Saudi Arabia and may have done damage to energy infrastructure there, said media reports.

The closure comes at a time of increased tension involving Iran and the US. Reports indicate that US President Donald Trump has issued an ultimatum related to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and warned of possible consequences if demands are not met within a set deadline.

These developments have contributed to heightened sensitivity across Gulf region transport and security infrastructure.

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