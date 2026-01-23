AMMAN — The 12th Jordanian–Palestinian Business Forum took place in Amman with the participation of more than 250 businessmen from Jordan and Palestine, aiming to boost bilateral trade and strengthen economic partnerships.

The meeting was attended by Turkish Ambassador to Jordan Yakup Caymazoglu, President of the Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry Fathi Jaghbir, as well as commercial attachés from the Tunisian, Pakistani, Chinese and Turkish embassies in the Kingdom, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Jaghbir underscored the importance of business forums in strengthening ties among entrepreneurs and building investment-driven economic partnerships, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He said the Jordanian industrial sector seeks to increase its exports to Palestine by enhancing cooperation with the Palestinian private sector and overcoming obstacles imposed by Israel.

Ambassador Caymazoglu reaffirmed Turkiye’s commitment to expanding investments in Jordan and contributing to the development of the Jordanian and Palestinian industrial sectors.

He noted that Turkish companies are increasingly focused on investing in the region and forging partnerships with local businesses, adding that Jordan’s long-standing reputation for security and stability represents a key economic advantage.

For his part, Chairman of the Forum’s Board Nazmi Atmeh said the participation of Palestinian delegations from the Nablus Businessmen Forum and the Hebron Business Forum plays a central role in promoting trade exchange between Jordan and Palestine by providing a platform for direct engagement and networking among business leaders.

He noted that around 32 Palestinian companies took part in the event, representing a wide range of industrial and commercial sectors, including food industries, chemicals, furniture and wood products, pharmaceuticals and medical supplies, as well as vehicle trading.

Meanwhile, President of the Nablus Businessmen Forum Jihad Al Banna described the forum as a strategic platform for exchanging expertise, building trust and opening new horizons for joint cooperation and investment.

He added that the forum offers tangible opportunities to launch new partnerships and enhance private-sector collaboration in both countries, viewing this cooperation as a strategic step towards regional integration and sustainable development.

