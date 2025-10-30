Arab Finance: Fawry for Banking Technology and Electronic Payment collaborated with Banque Misr to provide its customers with Apple Pay services and help them avoid handing their payment card to someone else, according to an emailed press release.

The users will simply hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near a payment terminal to make a contactless payment.

The transactions will be authenticated with Face ID, Touch ID, or device passcode, as well as a one-time security code.

Apple Pay is accepted in grocery stores, pharmacies, taxis, restaurants, coffee shops, and retail stores, among other places.

Customers can also deploy Apple Pay on iPhone, iPad, and Mac to make faster and more convenient purchases in apps or on the web in Safari, eliminating the need to create accounts or repeatedly type in shipping and billing information.

Last September, Fawry partnered with CDS Solutions to reinforce its position in the digital payments sector by integrating its point-of-sale (POS) systems directly with Odoo’s POS platform.

