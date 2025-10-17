AMMAN — Total remittances received from Jordanians abroad reached $3 billion by the end of August 2025, marking a 3.1 per cent increase compared with the same period last year, according to an official statement.

Firas Sultan, representative of the financial and banking sector at the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC), said that remittances from Jordanians working abroad present a “valuable” opportunity to stimulate local economic growth and revitalise activity in the foreign exchange market, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He stressed that these remittances are a "cornerstone" of the national economy, reinforcing the Kingdom’s foreign currency reserves, elevating living standards, boosting bank deposits and energising multiple commercial and service industries.

Sultan noted that the steady increase in remittance flows since the start of the year through August underscores the resilience and appeal of the Jordanian dinar, reflecting “strong” confidence in the national economy.

He pointed out that these funds help families build financial security, improve their quality of life, and expand their spending power on goods and services, all of which fuel broader economic activity and growth.

