AMMAN — Inbound remittances to Jordan rose by 4.1 per cent in the first three quarters of 2025, reaching $3.346 billion, according to preliminary figures released on Tuesday by the Central Bank of Jordan. Outbound remittances also saw a marked increase, climbing 15.8 per cent to $1.295 billion.

The UAE remained the largest source of inflows, contributing 21.4 per cent of total incoming transfers. The United States followed with 19.2 per cent, while Saudi Arabia accounted for 18.6 per cent and Qatar for 9.6 per cent. Transfers from other countries collectively represented 31.2 per cent of total inbound remittances, according to Al Mamlaka TV.

On the outbound side, Egypt continued to be the main destination, receiving 39.6 per cent of transfers sent from Jordan. Bangladesh received 11.0 per cent, followed by the UAE at 5.9 per cent and the Philippines at 5.4 per cent. Other countries made up 38.1 per cent of all outbound transfers.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

