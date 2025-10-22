AMMAN — The "noticeable" demand for the Jordanian dinar at local exchange companies signals "renewed" economic vitality, driven by growth in both tourism and remittance inflows, Firas Sultan, the financial and banking sector representative at the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC) said on Tuesday.

Sultan noted that this trend reflects increased tourist activity, with tourism revenues climbing by 6.8 per cent from the start of the year through the end of September, reaching nearly $6 billion, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He added that this upswing has positively impacted a wide array of service sectors.

The JCC member also pointed to a "steady" rise in remittances from Jordanians abroad, which grew by 3.1 per cent to $3 billion as of the end of August, compared with the same period in 2024.

These inflows are contributing to "stronger" performance in the currency exchange market, he added.

Sultan underscored the progress made by Jordan’s exchange sector in adopting modern technologies and aligning with global standards.

He commended the Central Bank of Jordan for its “effective” monetary policy and for reinforcing confidence in the Jordanian dinar amid regional and global economic fluctuations.

