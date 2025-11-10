RIYADH — There has been a 9 percent increase in remittances of expatriates in Saudi Arabia during the month of September 2025, reaching approximately SR13.4 billion, compared to the same period in 2024, according to the data from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA).

Foreign remittances in September saw a slight increase of about SR59 million, or approximately 0.4 percent compared to August 2025. Remittances from Saudis abroad also increased during September, rising by one percent compared to the same period in 2024, reaching SR5.36 billion.

Personal remittances by expatriates in Saudi Arabia increased by approximately 19.6 percent during the first nine months of 2025, reaching around SR125.2 billion, compared to approximately SR104.7 billion during the same period in 2024.

Remittances by expatriates reached approximately SR41.55 billion in the third quarter of 2025, compared to approximately SR37.01 billion in the same quarter of 2024, representing a 12.3 percent increase.

Remittances have remained above SR40 billion for the third consecutive quarter this year, after reaching their highest quarterly level ever in the first quarter of 2025 at approximately SR42.02 billion, followed by approximately SR41.64 billion in the second quarter of 2025.

During September, remittances from expatriates in the Kingdom increased by 9.2 percent to approximately SR13.35 billion compared to approximately SR12.23 billion in September 2024.

On a monthly basis, remittances from expatriates increased by 0.44 percent in the third quarter of 2025, compared to approximately SR13.29 billion in August 2025.

Personal remittances from foreign residents in Saudi Arabia increased by approximately 12 percent year-on-year in August, reaching approximately SR13.29 billion, compared to SR11.86 billion in August 2024.

It is noteworthy that total remittances increased during the first eight months of this year by approximately 21 percent year-on-year, reaching approximately SR111.85 billion.

