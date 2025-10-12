As Islamic finance marks its 50th anniversary since the founding of first Islamic commercial bank in 1975, the industry continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience and expansion. In 2024, global Islamic finance assets reached US$5.98 trillion, reflecting a 21% year-on-year growth. This year’s edition of the Islamic Finance Development Report (IFDI) highlights this.

The Islamic Finance Development Report 2025 evaluates the global performance of the Islamic finance industry throughout 2024, highlighting its transformation over the past five decades from a niche offering to a mainstream financial system in many countries and regions. The report’s analysis is driven by data from 140 countries, measured across five key dimensions: Financial Performance, Governance, Knowledge, Sustainability, and Awareness.

The report is launched in partnership with the Islamic Corporation for the Development of Private Sector (ICD) of the Islamic Development Bank Group.

Access the full report to find out more about:

A look at the Islamic finance industry’s development over the past 50 years

Up-to-date statistics on the global Islamic finance industry and its projected growth

Most-developed countries in Islamic finance according to IFDI 2025

Exclusive interviews and executive articles by leading Islamic finance professionals

Main markets and trends impacting the Islamic finance industry

Access full report

Releasing the IFDI Islamic Finance Database for 2024 - 2025

LSEG Workspace users can access the underlying data for the IFDI app. The database is comprehensive and can be downloaded in Excel book format with the details of every Islamic institution that discloses its financials.

The data includes over 2,000 Islamic financial institutions including Islamic banks and takaful operators along with sukuk, Islamic funds and Shariah scholars for different countries around the globe.

Access the global Islamic finance database in Workspace