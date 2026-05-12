Arab Finance: Minister of Planning and Economic Development Ahmed Rostom unveiled plans to increase total investments under the economic and social development plan for fiscal year (FY) 2026/2027 to nearly EGP 3.7 trillion, according to a statement.

Presented to the Plan and Budget Committee in the House of Representatives, chaired by Mohamed Soliman, Rostom outlined that the plan targets allocating EGP 1.5 trillion in public investments (41%) and EGP 2.2 trillion in private investments (59%), while maintaining a domestic investment rate of 17% of gross domestic product (GDP).

The government also aims to boost governance of public investments and rationalize spending to allow the private sector greater scope to enhance its developmental role.

The medium-term plan targets a constant increase in the investment rate to GDP to reach about 20% by the end of FY 2029/2030, while increasing the percentage of private investments to 64%.

The minister also indicated that the development plan targets an economic growth rate averaging between 5.2% and 5.4%, with raising it to 6.8% by the end of the 2029/2030 medium-term plan.

Five sectors are expected to contribute nearly 64% to economic growth during FY 2026/2027. The manufacturing segment would lead with a 29% contribution, followed by wholesale and retail trade at 11.3%, tourism at 9.3%, construction at 7.2%, and agriculture at 7%.

In the first half (H1) of the current FY, the state’s economic growth rate recorded 5.3%.