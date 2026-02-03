Saudi-based Hamad Mohammed Bin Saedan Real Estate Company has signed a development management contract for a commercial real estate project in capital Riyadh.

The scope of work includes management of key plots of land in the Tuwaiq District spanning over 16,001 sq m area, said Hamad Mohammed Bin Saedan Real Estate in its filing to Saudi bourse Tadawul.

The project’s development value is preliminarily estimated at SAR16.9 million ($4.5 million).

Under the agreement, Hamad Mohammed Bin Saedan will manage the design and construction phases of the project in return for development management fees equal to 10% of total development costs, it stated.

The entire contract work, including all phases of the project, will be completed within 18 months.

The project is expected to have a positive impact on its financial results in line with the commencement of execution works, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

