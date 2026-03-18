Muscat - Dataissued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) showed thatthe real estate price index in the Sultanate of Oman rose by 13.9 percent inthe fourth quarter of 2025, compared to the corresponding period in 2024.

The price index for commercial realestates registered 12.3 percent growth, driven by an 18.8 percent increase in theprices of commercial lands.

The prices of retail shops dropped by12.1 percent. The prices of industrial lands also went down by 2.9 percent.

The price index of residentialproperties saw a strong 14.6 percent growth in the fourth quarter of 2025,compared to the corresponding quarter of 2024. This is due to a 14.6 percent risein the prices of residential lands, in addition to a 0.6 percent rise in theprices of residential apartments and a 20.6 percent in the prices of villas.

Muscat Governorate saw the highestrate of growth in the prices of residential lands in the fourth quarter of 2025(41.3 percent), followed by South Al Batinah Governorate (6.3 percent), MusandamGovernorate (4.8 percent), Dhofar Governorate (2.9 percent), North Al BatinahGovernorate (1.3 percent), South A’Sharqiyah Governorate (1 percent), A’Dakhiliyah(0.6 percent ) and North A’Sharqiyah (0.6 percent).

Other governorates saw a decline in pricesof residential lands, as follows: 40.3 percent in Al Wusta Governorate, 24.7percent in A’Dhahirah Governorate and 16.4 percent in Al Buraimi Governorate.

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