Doha: The real estate sector in Qatar saw robust activity in March 2026, with total property transaction values reaching QAR 768,215,854, according to the Ministry of Justice's Real Estate Registration Department.

Data from the ministry's analytical real estate bulletin showed that 226 property deals were registered during the month, with Doha, Al Rayyan, and Al Dhaayen municipalities leading in transaction values, followed by Al Wakrah, Umm Salal, Al Khor and Al Dhakhira, Al Shamal, and Al Sheehaniya.

Doha topped the value chart with QAR 270,588,720, followed by Al Rayyan at QAR 146,676,525 and Al Dhaayen at QAR 116,096,522.

The highest volumes of property sales in terms of the number of units were recorded in Doha and Al Wakrah, each accounting for 25% of total sales, followed by Al Rayyan at 19%.

The average price per square foot in March ranged from QAR 697-861 in Doha, QAR 248-492 in Al Wakrah, QAR 329-451 in Al Rayyan, and QAR 307-455 in Umm Salal. Other municipalities recorded varying rates, with Al Sheehaniya at QAR 281 per square foot.

The month also saw 78 mortgage transactions totaling QAR 3,178,438,475, with Doha accounting for 42 deals, representing 53.8% of total mortgaged properties. The highest-value mortgages were also concentrated in Doha, totaling QAR 2,954,415,389.

In the residential sector, 52 units were sold for a combined value of QAR 100,150,171. The figures indicate continued strong growth in Qatar's real estate market across investment and commercial sectors, despite a relatively quiet month that included Eid holidays.

Analysts note that new laws and regulations on real estate brokerage, registration, documentation, ownership, and usufruct, combined with measures to attract domestic and foreign investment, continue to underpin the sector's resilience and reinforce its role as a key pillar of Qatar's economy.

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