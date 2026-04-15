Dubai Properties has announced that it has awarded contracts worth nearly AED1.1 billion ($299 million) to Metac General Contracting for the construction of 850 townhouses at Villanova within the Dubailand community, thus accelerating the next phase of growth at one of Dubai’s most established family communities.

The award covers the first two phases of La Tilia, comprising 500 three-bedroom and 350 four-bedroom homes. Phase 1 will deliver 410 units, with phase 2 adding a further 440 homes.

Since its launch, Villanova has delivered 3,834 homes, reinforcing its position as a well-established suburban address for mid-market and upper mid-market properties, said a statement from the developer.

The expansion reflects sustained demand for integrated communities offering green space, connectivity, and proximity to key road networks and social infrastructure, it stated.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said: "The award of these contracts reflects continued demand for high-quality, family-focused communities in Dubai. Villanova has demonstrated strong buyer appeal, and this expansion builds on that momentum. Through disciplined execution and trusted partnerships, we remain focused on maintaining construction progress and delivering La Tilia to the standards our customers expect."

La Tilia builds on Villanova’s Mediterranean-inspired architectural character and landscaped environment, incorporating pedestrian-friendly streets, parks, walking and cycling tracks, as well as integrated retail and community amenities within the master development.

On the contract win, Muhammad Sadiq Abdullah, General Manager of Metac General Contracting, said: "We are pleased to be entrusted with the delivery of La Tilia phases 1 and 2. Our priority will be quality execution and timely completion as Villanova continues to expand."

Located in Dubailand with access to major arterial routes, Villanova is designed around contemporary family living, combining residential neighbourhoods with schools, retail and recreational facilities, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

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