Leading UAE developer Aldar has announced the launch of the first phase of Yas Park Place, a new residential community in the heart of Yas Island that introduces a distinctive garden-led living concept designed to bring a sense of wonder to everyday life in one of the UAE’s most enchanting destinations.

Located on the northern side of the island, the development enjoys close proximity to the upcoming Disney Abu Dhabi and Yas Acres Golf & Country Club, as well as the island’s most popular leisure and entertainment offerings, including Yas Mall, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Waterworld, Yas Links, and Topgolf.

Residents will get to effortlessly explore the island on foot, by bicycle, or by car, benefiting from direct access to the Yas Acres road network and the island’s purpose built walking and cycling paths, while the E11 highway provides seamless connectivity to Abu Dhabi city, Zayed International Airport, and Dubai.

According to Aldar, Yas Park Place brings together vibrant island energy with landscaped tranquility, creating a community that balances connection, convenience, and calm. Overlooking Yas Central Park, the new development comprises six architecturally refined mid-rise buildings, offering a collection of studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes, and two-bedroom duplexes, designed to maximize natural light, functionality, and seamless indoor-outdoor connectivity.

The first phase of sales will be available to buyers from Thursday (April 16).

At the heart of the community is a landscaped podium level inspired by desert oases, acting as a green sanctuary weaving between the buildings and promoting wellness, movement, and social connection.

A curated sequence of experiential gardens defines the podium, including an Aqua Garden with splash pads, arch jets, and water features designed for incidental play and cooling microclimates, a Reflective Garden with a plunge pool and shaded lawns for peaceful relaxation, a Zen Garden with yoga decks and mediation spaces, and co-working gardens with shaded seating areas for outdoor productivity.

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