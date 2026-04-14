The prime UAE real estate markets of Dubai and Abu Dhabi have reported strong demand for ultra-luxury residential properties, thus reflecting growing investor confidence and an increasingly selective market where capital is concentrating in key locations and credible developments, according to Whitewill, the international luxury real estate agency for developers and partners across the UK, US and UAE markets.

This also points to a market that is becoming more selective, with capital continuing to concentrate around prime locations and credible developments, it stated.

"The deals we are seeing across Dubai and Abu Dhabi show that demand remains firmly present, but buyers are approaching the market with greater discipline and a clearer investment strategy," explained Olga Pankina, COO of Whitewill Dubai.

Rare waterfront assets in demand

"In Dubai, we continue to see strong interest in liquid secondary stock and rare waterfront assets, while in Abu Dhabi, demand is more concentrated in branded, concept-led developments with a long-term ownership profile. Across both markets, clients are prioritising legal security, trusted developers, and assets that can preserve value over time. Our role is to guide clients through that process with clear advice, full transaction support, and access to opportunities that match their goals," she added.

In Dubai, demand is largely concentrated in the secondary market, with strong interest in studios and one- to two-bedroom apartments in Business Bay, Bluewaters Island, Downtown, Dubai Harbour, and Jumeirah waterfront communities such as Port de La Mer.

Most deals fall within the AED1 million to AED3 million range, while prime and waterfront assets typically reach AED4 million to AED6 million, and ultra-luxury homes exceed AED40 million.

One of Whitewill’s standout recent deals in Dubai was the transfer of a duplex penthouse at Bluewaters Residence for AED90 million.

Spanning 875 sqm, the property includes a private terrace, private pool, and panoramic sea views, reflecting continued interest in rare trophy assets in prime waterfront locations.

The agency also advised on the acquisition of an ultra-luxury villa at Signature Mansions on Palm Jumeirah for AED41.9 million. It also shows that buyers remain willing to commit to exceptional homes that combine scale, privacy, and long-term value.

Abu Dhabi’s branded focus

In Abu Dhabi, the structure is more concentrated and largely driven by off-plan activity, with demand centred on Yas Island and particularly on branded projects, said the expert.

Activity there is more heavily weighted toward villas and larger units, alongside select two- and three-bedroom apartments, with most deals falling between AED3 million and AED7 million.

Whitewill completed multiple placements at Manchester City Yas Residences by Ohana in Abu Dhabi with a combined value exceeding AED30 million, reflecting the more concentrated structure of the capital’s market, where activity is centred on the primary segment and focused on villas, larger units and concept-driven developments on Yas Island.

The project itself recorded over $1.6 billion in sales within 72 hours, making it one of the fastest-selling launches in the emirate’s history, while Whitewill secured over $8.7 million in activity within the first days of sales, including multiple off-plan villas.

This level of interest highlights the continued appeal of projects that combine strong legal protections, clearly defined delivery structures, and internationally recognised branding.

Stable outlook for 2026

This momentum is driven by experienced, financially stable buyers with a more analytical and long-term approach to real estate investment. The most active segments include investors focused on capital preservation and stable returns, end-users and residents purchasing for lifestyle and relocation, and opportunistic buyers targeting discounted secondary assets in Dubai.

Whitewill is also seeing strong interest from European, Indian, and Asian buyers, alongside UAE-based expats in finance and healthcare sector purchasing for personal use or long-term investment.

Compared with previous periods, buyers are now paying closer attention to legal protection mechanisms, developer reliability, contract structure and the long-term value of the asset, stated the property expert.

In the near term, Whitewill expects market conditions across both emirates to remain stable, with pricing holding firms in the primary market and buyer activity continuing to centre on quality assets, established locations, and credible developers.

The agency maintains a steady deal flow by supporting clients through every stage of the process with a focus on value protection and long-term returns, it added.

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