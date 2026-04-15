Damac Properties, a leading luxury project developer in Dubai, said it has launched the final collection of residential units at Damac District, introducing 600 studio and one-bedroom apartments.

A visionary mixed use community, Damac District offers an integrated live-work-play environment with retail, wellness, and workplaces located within proximity.

On the back of strong buyer demand, the new release caters to investors and end-users seeking contemporary apartments within a proven master development, said the Dubai developer in a statement.

Launched last year, Damac District combines residential and commercial towers with collaborative workspaces, wellness-focused facilities, and a diverse blend of retail, cultural, dining, and entertainment options.

Amira Sajwani, Managing Director at Damac Properties, said: "Damac District Apartments follows exceptional demand for the earlier phases of Damac District’s residential and commercial units."

"It reflects the strong appetite for an integrated urban lifestyle within one of Dubai’s most sought-after communities, Damac Hills. These well designed and well-priced homes are a golden opportunity to invest in a destination that is future-focused and designed for convenience, connectivity, and modern living," she stated.

Attractive payment options make Damac District Apartments an ideal choice for first-time homebuyers and investors. With one-bedroom units starting from AED1.1 million and studio apartments starting from AED756,000, this is a unique proposition for those seeking a balanced lifestyle and long-term capital appreciation.

Damac District’s wellness offerings include a bespoke gym and AI training lab, outdoor calisthenics, yoga and Pilates, a sensory tank, red light therapy, a zen lounge, and a kids’ playground and pool. Residents benefit from proximity to retail outlets, wellness zones, landscaped areas, and professional workspaces, reinforcing the district’s appeal as a lifestyle-driven hub, said the statement.

The community will also feature social spaces, including a Sunset Bar, BBQ stations, private dining pods, and urban farming zones. And professionals will gain access to smart meeting rooms, pods, and collaborative environments within the district’s commercial tower, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

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