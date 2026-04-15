UAE developer Elevate has announced that it has awarded an AED50 million ($13.61 million) piling and foundation works package for its premium development in Ras Al Khaimah - Mondrian Al Marjan Island Beach Residences - being set up at a total investment of AED1.8 billion ($490 million).

The appointment reflects continued momentum on site, with shoring works already completed and the project progressing ahead of its construction programme.

The award signals Elevate’s continued confidence in both the long-term fundamentals of the UAE real estate market and the exceptional growth trajectory of Al Marjan Island as one of the region’s most important emerging leisure and luxury destinations.

Zeeshaan Shah, Founder & Chairman of Elevate, said: "We were the fastest-selling project on the island and now we are setting the pace in construction too. That is exactly how we want to be judged - the strength of both our vision and our execution."

"We remain as confident as ever in the UAE, in Ras Al Khaimah, and in the lozng-term future of Al Marjan Island. We are deeply grateful to the UAE’s leadership for continuing to create an environment that inspires confidence, enables ambition and allows long-term visions to be realiztrust the market has placed in us," he added.

Pinnacle Piling brings more than 35 years of specialist geotechnical and foundation expertise to the project, having delivered some of the region’s most technically demanding developments.

Sai Kumar, Chairman and Owner of Pinnacle Piling, said: "We are proud to continue our partnership with Elevate on Mondrian Al Marjan Island Beach Residences and to play a key role in delivering this landmark development. The project has progressed strongly on site, with the shoring phase now successfully completed and our teams fully mobilised."

"Elevate has moved with impressive speed and clarity, and we are committed to maintaining that momentum while delivering to the highest standards of safety, quality and execution," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

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