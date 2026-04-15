The UAE’s QUBE Development has completed construction of its first residential project - Cubix Residences. Located in the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai, the project handover marks a key milestone in the company’s establishment and growth.

Cubix Residences is a low-rise development designed to balance architectural creativity with everyday functionality. Having been sold-out ahead of project completion, Cubix Residences reflects strong demand from both investors and end-users seeking well-designed homes in established and strategically-located neighbourhoods.

Egor Molchanov, CEO of QUBE Development, commented: “The handover of Cubix Residences reflects our teams’ work over the last two and a half years, and we are all very proud of what we have achieved. At QUBE Development, we have the full confidence in the UAE’s leadership and the strength of Dubai’s residential market. We are fully aligned with The Dubai Economic Agenda [D33] as well as with The Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and we remain focused on delivering our current developments as planned and launching new projects in 2026.”

Cubix Residences combines the privacy of low-rise living with the amenities of high-rise developments to offer a modern residential experience. Amenities include a swimming pool and children’s pool, indoor gym, sauna and steam rooms, and ground-floor retail, while residences feature smart home automation, integrated security systems, quality finishes with branded kitchen appliances and private outdoor spaces, with duplex units further enhanced by private pools and terraces.

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