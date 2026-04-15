ABU DHABI: Aldar is supporting the continuity of after-school extracurricular activities, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), by providing alternative spaces across its retail, hospitality and communities portfolio. The initiative is helping to sustain student engagement, community wellbeing, and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) resilience while distance learning is in place across Abu Dhabi schools.

The partnership supports the continued delivery of extracurricular activities that play an important role in student development, helping maintain engagement and balanced growth alongside distance learning. Activities include sports, creative programmes, and youth development offerings, ensuring students and families continue to have access to structured, high-quality experiences during periods of distance learning.

Many providers rely on school campuses to deliver these programmes and have long-standing roles within their communities. With access to these facilities temporarily limited, the initiative supports the continuation of activities where possible, while helping preserve trusted relationships, maintain programme quality, and enable providers to continue contributing to Abu Dhabi’s education and community ecosystem.

A selection of venues, including community centres, shopping malls, and hospitality assets, have been made available, offering accessible and community-focused environments. Their high footfall and central locations provide participating SMEs with access to a broader catchment of students and families, supporting both programme continuity and increased participation. By activating these spaces, Aldar is using the diversity of its portfolio to support communities and create more opportunities for engagement.

Salwa Al Maflahi, Executive Director of Sustainability and Community Outreach at Aldar, said: “At Aldar, we are committed to supporting the continuity of learning and enrichment opportunities for students, while also supporting the SMEs that play a vital role in delivering these programmes.

In collaboration with ADEK, we are mobilising our asset base to respond to community needs, helping to ensure that communities remain connected, active, and supported while distance learning is in place. This initiative reflects our broader focus on creating long-term social value and building resilient, inclusive communities across Abu Dhabi.”

Participating SMEs include a group of established extracurricular providers from across Abu Dhabi. These include Jump Sports, Storm Sports, Atomics, CF Tennis, AD Knights, Arabian Swim School, Pass Abu Dhabi, Capital Netball, Four Notes, MVMT, and Athletics Academy, collectively supporting a wide range of programmes for students and families across the Emirate.

The initiative reflects Aldar’s ongoing commitment to supporting communities while contributing to a resilient and adaptive education and SME ecosystem across Abu Dhabi.