Riyadh: Riyadh is preparing to host the Kingdom International Championship for Arabian Horses (Kahila) at the Arena Riyadh Venue for Exhibitions, starting on May 22.



Under the supervision of the King Abdulaziz Arabian Horse Center, the championship will span five days, showcasing the qualities and capabilities of purebred Arabian horses from the Kingdom and the region.



With over 100 horse owners and 250 horses, competitors will vie for prestigious titles in various categories, with contests for Egyptian and Saudi horses and a horse beauty show.