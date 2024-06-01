FONTAINEBLEAU, France - The first Saturday of June 2024 will see the kick-off of the 4th Show of Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup 2024, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS), at the Equestrian Arena Le Grand Parquet in Fontainebleau, France.

The show is the first to be held in Europe as part of the Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup, in conjunction with the “City of Kings Show” Championship. The Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup was officially launched last September under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed and close follow-up of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of EAHS, and this tournament includes 10 rounds held in the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Australia, and South and North America in coordination with the competent authorities in each country, with valuable cash prizes allocated for the first five winners of each round.

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of EAHS, confirmed that the 4th show in this Cup, which will take place in Fontainebleau, is the first round to be held on European soil, with 3 shows aiming to support owners and breeders by providing them with prestigious and distinctive tournaments and valuable prizes. Furthermore, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad added that the 3 shows held thus far have succeeded in reaching the targeted areas, considering the great demand for participation, which confirms that we are on the right path to support and develop Arabian horse show activities around the world.

Le Grand Parquet in the city of Fontainebleau is considered one of the most important sites that organise equestrian events and has witnessed most of the glories of equestrian sports in the 20th century. It is classified as one of the most beautiful sites for competitions in Europe with an area encompassing around 30 hectares, can accommodate over 10,000 people, and is located near Orly Airport.

The first show of the Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup 2024 season was held last February in Australia, with the 2024 Australasian International Arabian Championship which took place over two days at Willinga Park in the Baulkham Hills area, while the second show was held in Manama, Bahrain from 14th to 16th March, and the city of Scottsdale Arizona saw the third show in conjunction with the 2024 Arabian Breeders World Cup.