National carrier Saudia has announced that it has sealed a new deal with Airbus to buy upto 20 new wide-body A330neo aircraft. Of this, 10 are firm orders for the group’s low-cost carrier flyadeal.

Confirming the order, Saudia Group said this builds on last year’s historic deal for 105 aircraft with Airbus.

Saudia Group currently operates a fleet of 194 aircraft, serving commercial aviation, cargo operations, and logistics services.

The group is set for significant expansion, with 191 new aircraft scheduled for delivery in the coming years, said senior officials at the signing ceremony held at the Airbus factory in Toulouse, France.

The deal was signed by Saudia Group Vice President of Fleet Management Saleh Eid and Airbus Executive Vice President of Sales of Commercial Aircraft Benoît de Saint-Exupéry in the presence of Saudia Group Director General Ibrahim Al Omar and Airbus Commercial Aircraft business CEO Christian Scherer.

On the key order, Al Omar said: "Today’s deal marks a pivotal milestone in our ambitious strategy to modernise and expand our fleet. It builds on last year’s historic deal with Airbus for 105 aircraft."

"This step aligns with our national strategies under Saudi Vision 2030, which aim to connect 250 destinations and facilitate the travel of over 330 million travelers and 150 million tourists by 2030," he stated.

"This deal supports Saudia Group’s plans to grow and improve its operations. It adds to the modernisation of our fleet, improves aircraft maintenance, and makes our overall operations more efficient," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

